Kasukuwere Dragged to Court by Ex-Customary Wife Over Estate

Businessman Tichaona Danny Kasukuwere has been taken to the High Court by his former customary wife, Midiah Changachirere, who is demanding half of a multimillion-dollar estate built over nearly three decades of marriage.

The case, filed on September 11, 2025, under Case No. HCHF3891/25, is based on Changachirere’s claim that a “tacit universal partnership” existed during their customary union, which she formally dissolved on September 7 by handing Kasukuwere a divorce token (gupuro).

Changachirere says she made significant contributions to the couple’s wealth, including channeling her salary as an IT specialist at Barclays Bank, where she claims she earned more than Kasukuwere when they married in 1996. She also alleges she sold her Msasa Park property in 2004 to help complete the family’s Mount Pleasant Heights home.

Among the assets she is seeking to share are the Mount Pleasant Heights residence, a commercial property at 38 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in Harare, a residential property at 27 Woodgate Road in Mount Pleasant, as well as several farm and residential stands in Vumba, Bindura and Chegutu.

She is also demanding half of four luxury vehicles, 80 cattle and 80 goats. In addition, Changachirere says she managed farming operations at Mapunga Farm and oversaw lodges in Vumba, alleging that many properties were registered under third-party companies she claims are Kasukuwere’s “alter ego.”

In her filings, she argues that allowing Kasukuwere to retain full control of the estate would amount to unjust enrichment.

Kasukuwere has entered an appearance to defend, with the matter now set for what is expected to be a contested legal battle over the estate.