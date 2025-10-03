Macheke’s Crox Dada Pleads for Sponsorship to Keep Music Dream Alive

By Parvel H. Makona

A rising musician from Macheke, Tashinga Zenda better known as Crox Dada has voiced frustration over the lack of sponsorship which he says is stalling his career.

The 27-year-old Afro, reggae and dancehall artist said despite his talent and local support, financial challenges are keeping him from accessing studio time, promotional platforms and wider audiences.

“I have a passion and music that speaks to people but without sponsorship it’s very hard to break into the industry,” Crox Dada said.

He made his informal entry into the music scene in 2022 before officially debuting the following year with Never Give Up a collaboration with fellow artist Lytell and produced by Nyasha Timbe.

“The release of Never Give Up was a turning point for me. The feedback was amazing especially from those who connected with the message. But since then I have struggled to maintain the momentum because of limited resources,” he explained.

Crox Dada said artists from small towns like Macheke face particular difficulties in reaching mainstream audiences due to poor access to professional studios and limited financial backing.

The musician, who draws inspiration from Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel and Zimbabwe’s Winky D hopes to one day collaborate with big names such as Jah Prayzah and Master H.

“Music chose me and I found peace in it. Collaborations with Jah Prayzah or Master H would be a dream come true,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Crox Dada insists he is determined to use his art to inspire others.

“I believe my story and songs can uplift someone out there. I just need a hand to push further,” he said.