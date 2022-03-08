‘Khupe Not Welcome To CCC’

Embattled MDC-T leader, Thokozani Khupe’s ambition to join the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have hit a snag after the latter’s interim chairperson, Thabitha Khumalo begrudgingly vowed to block the move.

Khumalo blamed Khupe for causing the recalls which saw the collapse of the MDC Alliance and the subsequent formation of the CCC.

She said even if Khupe apologises for her misgivings, the CCC leadership will not forgive her.

“Apologise and we forgive you, but we will not forget. I have not forgotten what she did to me and my other comrades,” Khumalo said.

“My personal view is that we are in this mess today because of Khupe. If she was sincere that if we are united, we can remove Zanu PF, then what was the essence of those recalls? Why did she replace us with her own friends,” she queried.

Khumalo said if at all, Khupe should be allowed to join the party as an ordinary card-carrying member and even so only after issuing an apology.

“With medical aid, you apply now and pay the fees but it only functions after three months, so what is special about Khupe who just comes from nowhere and enjoys the fruits of others. We will not allow that,” she said.

