Brent Appointed Zimbabwe Women’s Head Coach

Gary Brent has been appointed as head coach of the Zimbabwe senior women’s national team.

He replaces Adam Chifo.

His appointment was confirmed during the Zimbabwe Cricket Board’s meeting held on Monday.

Brent is a former Zimbabwe bowler who played four Tests, 70 ODIs and three T20Is during his 12-year international career.

Since his retirement in 2008, he has over the years gained extensive coaching experience from his involvement with franchise, provincial and youth cricket.

Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Team Technical Staff:

Gary Brent (head coach), Sinikiwe Mpofu (assistant coach), Trevor Garwe (bowling coach), Trevor Phiri (fielding coach), Keith Kulinga (analyst), Farai Mabasa (physiotherapist), Clement Rizhibowa (fitness trainer), Caroline Nyamande (team manager), Yvonne Mangunda (media manager), Dr Solomon Madzogo (team doctor)