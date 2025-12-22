Late Salah Strike Sinks Warriors

Zimbabwe’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign got off to a heartbreaking start as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Egypt in their opening Group B match in Morocco undone by a stoppage-time winner from Mohamed Salah.

The Warriors looked on course for a famous result after Prince Dube gave them an early lead but goals from Oumar Marmoush and Salah turned the game on its head to hand the Pharaohs all three points.

The Warriors struck first in the 20th minute when Dube finished confidently after a cross from Dynamos defender Emmanuel Jalai caught the Egyptian defence flat-footed.

The goal sparked celebrations among the Zimbabwean supporters and visibly unsettled Egypt who struggled to find rhythm for large spells of the first half.

Egypt dominated possession but were repeatedly frustrated by Zimbabwe’s disciplined defensive shape.

Salah, tightly marked for much of the contest found little space as the Warriors went into the break with a deserved 1-0 advantage.

The pressure eventually told in the second half.

In the 64th minute, Manchester City midfielder Oumar Marmoush drew Egypt level with a well-taken strike racing on the left into the 16 yard box before firing past the Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Egypt pushed forward in the closing stages.

Their persistence was rewarded deep into stoppage time when Salah the Liverpool winger produced a moment of quality to score the winner breaking Zimbabwean hearts.

The late goal left the Warriors crestfallen after a performance that had promised so much while Egypt began their AFCON campaign with a dramatic victory.

The Warriors will now turn their attention to their next match against Angola on boxing day knowing they must quickly regroup to keep their hopes of progressing to the next round alive.