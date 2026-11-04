Lawyer Petitions ZIFA, PSL to Probe Scottland FC

Legal practitioner and football integrity advocate Lonias Rozvi Majoni has petitioned the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and Premier Soccer League (PSL) to investigate Scottland FC over allegations of match manipulation, player registration irregularities and possible multiple-club ownership.

In a petition dated November 2, 2026, Majoni called for preliminary investigations into several concerns which he says require scrutiny to safeguard the integrity and credibility of Zimbabwean football.

The petition follows the circulation of an audio recording on social media around October 28, allegedly featuring a woman identified as Bridget Mudhosi approaching CAPS United goalkeeper Washington Arubi to influence his teammates ahead of their league encounter against Scottland.

The woman allegedly claimed she had been sent by Scott, although Scottland FC has denied authorising anyone to approach CAPS United players. Arubi reportedly rejected the approach.

Majoni wants the recording secured and forensically authenticated, with the identities of those involved established.

He said the petition was submitted “in good faith and in the public interest”, emphasising that it was not intended to prejudge any individual or club.

“Every person mentioned is presumed innocent,” he stated, urging the relevant football authorities to exercise their independence in determining whether investigations should be opened.

The lawyer also raised concerns over allegations that Scottland registered seven players during the mid-season transfer window, despite a reported registration limit of five.

He further questioned the alleged common ownership or control of Scottland and Hunters FC, both of which reportedly featured in the ZIFA Munhumutapa Cup semi-finals.

On sponsorship, Majoni called for transparency regarding Betterbrands, which has reportedly sponsored several PSL clubs while also serving as ZIFA’s official kit sponsor.

He, however, cautioned that “common sponsorship or a shared supplier is not, without more, control”, arguing that documentary evidence should establish whether any club ownership or control rules have been breached.

Majoni has requested acknowledgement within seven days and a written update within 30 days detailing which bodies have taken up the matters and whether preliminary inquiries have commenced.