Marry Chiwenga Detained For Mental Examination

A Harare magistrate Court has ordered that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s embattled wife Marry Mubaiwa be detained for mental health examination at the Harare remand prison for the next 10 days.

The State had yesterday filed an application to have Mubaiwa detained at Harare Remand Prison in order to ascertain if she is mentally stable to stand trial after two State doctors gave conflicting evidence about her readiness to stand trial.

In his ruling Magistrate Lazini Ncube said Mubaiwa should be examined by two medical doctors at Harare Remand Prison.

“The accused was duly examined by Dr S.P Machawira who made his findings. However, his examination was mainly concentrated on the physical aspect and there was no mental examination that was done to assess the accused’s mental status on whether or not she was fit to stand trial.

“His findings and oral evidence could not assist the court to make a decision whether or not the Accused was fit to stand trial. I then ordered that another examination of the accused be done by another Dr who should assess and give his/her opinion on the mental effects of the drugs which the accused was taking as shown in the medical report that was done on the t of October 2021. The Dr was also supposed to indicate whether or not the accused was fit to stand trial.

“It is hereby ordered that; the accused be examined by two medical Doctors at Harare Central Remand Prison who should inquire and report on her mental state. The accused to be in the custody of Officer in Charge Harare Central remand Prison. The examination should be done within ten (10) days of this order,” ordered Ncube

Mubaiwa’s lawyer Doug Coltart said the State is pursuing personal agendas as Mubaiwa is visibly sick.

“The ruling is despite the fact that she has already been examined by three medical doctors at the request of the State those medical doctors made it clear that she is not fit to stand trial but despite that the magistrate has now requested further examination but this time in prison custody clearly we think this is horrific injustice and it clearly seems that the state is prosecuting our client pursuing personal agendas and putting someone who is clearly extremely unwell into prison custody it’s a grave injustice

“We will immediately take this decision on review to the High Court and try to have it overturned as quickly as possible so that she can be taken out of prison custody but of course they are very well aware that court processes take time and in the mean time she will be languishing in prison.” said Coltart