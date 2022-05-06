‘Mass Exodus Of Healthcare Staff Detrimental To Zim’s Well-Being’

A rush for the nurse aid certificates by desperate Zimbabweans scrambling for employment opportunities reportedly abound in the United Kingdom could be detrimental to the well-being of the country, a local health professional has said.

In an interview with a local online publication, President of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners’ Association of Zimbabwe, Johannes Marisa urged government to engage healthcare workers and improve their conditions of service.

“Government should continue engaging healthcare workers for improved conditions of service. This will help curtail the massive brain drain currently tormenting the health sector. All employees need reasonable remuneration, better working conditions, and incentives in order to keep them motivated. Car loans and housing loans are of great importance to our dedicated and diligent health personnel,” Marisa told Newshawks.

The rush has not gone without its negatives as scammers have sprouted, milking unsuspecting citizens their hard-earned cash.

“Lately, we have witnessed an increase in the number of bogus agencies offering nurse aid or first aid training in the country,” Zimbabwe Red Cross (ZRCS) secretary-general Elias Hwenga said.

In an interview with 263Chat, Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) secretary-general Douglas Chikobvu said to reduce the brain drain, the government should understand that nurses do not live in a vacuum.

“The government should come up with a raft of measures to curtail brain drain by proffering sustainable means. We have families to care for. The government should revert to the USD wages/salaries structure. A living wage is all nurses are crying for together with non-monetary incentives. Unfortunately, it seems the government’s ears are blotted and clogged that they can not hear our genuine and honest pleas and demands. If our govt is serious about thwarting the brain drain, then they should reform and address the demands from nurses. Moreover, nurses demand tools of the trade so that they deliver a top-class service to the general citizens,” he said.