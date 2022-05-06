Ex Dembare Star Appointed To CAF Organising Committee

Former Dynamos midfielder and Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) president Desmond Maringwa has been appointed to the CAF Organising Committee for Interclub Competitions and Management of Club Licensing System Standing Committees 2022-2024.

FUZ announced the latest development on Friday through their social media platforms.

“Congratulations to Mr Desmond Maringwa, FUZ president on his new appointment to the CAF Organising Committee for Interclub Competitions and Management of Club Licensing System Standing Committees 2022-2024,” said FUZ.

Maringwa’s appointment comes barely eight months after he was elected to the FIFPro Africa Division board, FIFPro is a trade union for professional football players and national unions that ensures they are internationally represented in decisions that affect their industry.

The ex-Dembare captain has transformed himself into a capable football administrator and has been tipped to become a successful future ZIFA president because of his passion for players’ welfare and football in general.

Prior to his election to the FIFPro board, Maringwa had in March 2021 attained a FIFA Diploma in Football Law.

Football stakeholders applauded Maringwa’s appointment wishing him well in his new role at the Confederation of African Football.

“Congratulations Mr President our football is in good hands,” said former Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini.

FUZ secretary general Thomas Sweswe “ Congrats Mr Maringwa may the good lord bless you and all your work.”

“Congratulations My Senior. Mabasa akanaka anotaura ega. Mwari ngavarambe vachiropafadza. (Good deeds speak for themselves, May God continue to bless.” said former Dynamos goalie Artwell Mukandi.