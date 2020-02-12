Master Classes For Film Casting And Directing

The MultiChoice Talent Factory, an international initiative created to boost Africa’s film and television industry with new and enhanced talent, will soon host two master classes for existing industry professionals in Zimbabwe

Liz Dziva, MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager, said the master classes would complement the other features of the MTF initiative: the MTF Academies in three African cities and an online portal designed to open doors to industry operatives.

“We are excited to host two MTF master classes in February, one each in Harare and Bulawayo, and we hope these will be of value and interest to industry professionals,” she said.

The master classes programme is being hosted in a number of African cities, open to industry professionals from Zimbabwe, Angola, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. They focus on documentary film-making, lighting, sound, directing, multi-camera work, production management and the business of film, among other topics, and these will be introduced with in-depth instruction from experts in the African film and television industry.

The two Zimbabwean master classes will each be open to industry operatives, whose entry will be on a first-booked, first-in basis.

The people we are looking for in these master classes include producers who are involved in casting, directors who are involved in casting and in directing actors, professionals responsible for extras and senior actors.

“The two Zimbabwean master classes are scheduled for February 17 and 18 in Harare and February 20 and 21 in Bulawayo.

According to Ms Dziva, Zimbabwean film and television professionals, as well as aspiring professionals, are also being reminded about the MTF portal, which was created in 2018 to provide a means by which operatives all over African can link up with each other. More than 24 000 creatives are already using the service to expand their network of contacts.