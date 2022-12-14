Chibadura Family’s Bid To Bill SuperSport For Use Of ‘Mudiwa Janet’ Flops

The Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) has delivered its verdict on the late music icon John Chibadura family’s bid to sue South African media conglomerate SuperSport over its alleged use of the late musician’s hit “Mudiwa Janet” during its FIFA World Cup 2022 shows.

The Chibadura family claimed that their late father’s song was used in one of the FIFA World Cup jingles.

But according to ZIMURA, “research and analysis of both songs has clearly shown that the 2022 FIFA World Cup song did not originate from the late Chibadura’s song “Mudiwa Janet” but rather from a song titled “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” performed by a number of international artists.”

The analysis included code sequence, code progression, melodies and arrangements.

The analysis was conducted by music experts including Pastor Charles Charamba, Clive Mono Mukundu and a Cape Town based renowned music producer, Dr Dread.

ZIMURA says findings and conclusion were successfully relayed to Isabel Nyamukokoko, heir to the late John Chibadura’s Copyright Estate, who fully understood and accepted the outcome.

