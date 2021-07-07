Masvingo Family Loses USD 21 000- Cash To Robbers

USD 21 000 that was stocked in the house.

A Masvingo family was reportedly attacked by a group of five unidentified men, armed with machetes and lost cash amounting to USD 21 000 that was stocked in the house.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the robbery occurred at Runyararo South West, Masvingo on 3 July 2021 and at around 2 am.