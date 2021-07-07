Masvingo Family Loses USD 21 000- Cash To Robbers

A Masvingo family was reportedly attacked by a group of five unidentified men, armed with machetes and lost cash amounting to USD 21 000 that was stocked in the house.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the robbery occurred at Runyararo South West, Masvingo on 3 July 2021 and at around 2 am.
“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at Runyararo South West, Masvingo on 03/07/21 at around 0200hours where a family was attacked by five unknown suspects armed with machetes,”said the police.
“The assailants, severely assaulted the owner of the house and stole USD 21 000 cash and four Samsung cellphones,” they added.
In a related incident, the ZRP said it is investigating a robbery that occurred at Broody farm, Spitzkop, Harare.
According to the police, the alleged robbery happened on 2 July 2021 at around 2100 hours where four unknown suspects, pounced on a farm house in Dzivarasekwa and stole goods worth over USD$4 000, and ZW$ 13 100.
The country has come under siege from armed robberies since last year and police continue to urge members of the public to desist from keeping large amounts of money in homes as it attracts thieves and increase risks of robbery.