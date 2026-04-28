Police Crackdown on Stolen Cattle, Boot Meat Sales

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Police in Zimbabwe have announced an intensified nationwide operation targeting stock theft and the illegal sale of meat.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the campaign is aimed at enforcing laws governing livestock ownership, movement, slaughter and meat distribution.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said authorities were responding to growing concerns over organised criminal groups stealing livestock, particularly cattle and goats.

“The operation is aimed at enforcing strict compliance with legal provisions relating to illegal selling of meat as well as ownership, movement, slaughter and disposal of livestock,” he said.

Police said stolen animals are often taken from farms and rural communities before being slaughtered and the meat transported to informal markets.

Investigations have found that some suspects use buckets or other containers to carry meat in vehicle boots before selling it in streets, open spaces and residential areas.

“The meat is then sold along streets, in open spaces, in front of supermarkets, at backyard kitchens, informal markets, residential areas, business centres and directly from vehicle boots,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

The force also raised concern over the alleged involvement of some formal businesses.

“Some butcheries, food outlets and even established supermarkets are contributing to this illegal trade by purchasing meat from unverified and illegal suppliers,” he added.

Police said all livestock being moved must be accompanied by valid veterinary permits and stock clearance certificates issued by the police. Animals must also be physically inspected before transport.

Authorities said the crackdown will include roadblocks, stop-and-search patrols and inspections of both licensed and suspected illegal abattoirs, butcheries and vendors.

“The Police will conduct stop-and-search patrols and mount roadblock blitz targeting vehicles, buses and other transporters suspected of carrying illegal meat or stolen livestock,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He warned that selling meat in undesignated places was unlawful and posed serious health risks.

“The sale of meat in undesignated places, including from buckets, open spaces and vehicle boots is illegal and poses serious public health risks,” he said.

Police said transporters, buyers, butchers and suppliers found breaking the law would face arrest.