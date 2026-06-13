Police Hail Community Cooperation After Successful Prosecutions

Several convicted criminals have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms following successful investigations by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) with authorities crediting members of the public for providing information that led to the arrests.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the conviction and sentencing of a number of offenders for armed robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of copper cables.

Four men were each sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery committed in Harare earlier this year.

The convicted offenders were identified as Washngton Mangwanda (21) of Hatcliffe, Brighton Chikukwa (27) of Ushewokunze, Silene Matambo (38) of Adbernie and Liberty Mukwanganise (31) of Glen Norah.

Luke Zinyenge (28) of Ruwa was also convicted in connection with the same offence.

According to police, the group was arrested for an armed robbery that occurred in Harare on 12 February 2026 before appearing before the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

“They appeared before Harare Magistrate Court where they were convicted and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment each,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

In a separate case, four other men were jailed for 10 years each after being convicted of robbery linked to an incident that occurred in Waterfalls, Harare in November last year.

The convicted individuals are Edward Betserai (44), Peter Chinese (43), Gespar Blessing (37) and Goodnows Chinese (43).

Police said the suspects were arrested following investigations into the robbery which took place on 15 November 2025.

“They appeared before Harare Magistrate Court where they were convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, Justin Katopola (30) of Zaranyika Village in Hurungwe was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of unlawfully possessing copper cables in Harare.

The police spokesperson commended members of the public for assisting law enforcement agencies with information that contributed to the arrests and successful prosecutions.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for supplying information which led to the arrest of the suspects,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He urged citizens to continue working with police by reporting criminal activities through established reporting channels.

“The public should continue supplying information on criminal activities in the country,” he added.

The convictions come as police continue to intensify efforts to combat armed robbery, theft of critical infrastructure and other serious crimes across the country.