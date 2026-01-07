Mavetera Joins Africa Artificial Intelligence Council

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, has been appointed to the newly established Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Council under the Smart Africa initiative.

The Africa AI Council was formally constituted by the Smart Africa Board, chaired by Rwandan President H.E. Paul Kagame, marking a significant milestone in Africa’s drive to shape and lead the global artificial intelligence agenda.

The Smart Africa Board comprises 42 African Heads of State and Government, the African Union Commissioner for Energy and Infrastructure, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), alongside key private sector and development partners.

Mavetera’s appointment comes at a critical moment for Zimbabwe, following Cabinet’s approval of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in November 2025 under the leadership of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The strategy positions Zimbabwe among a select group of African countries with a clear and comprehensive policy framework guiding the ethical development, deployment and governance of artificial intelligence across key economic sectors.

Her inclusion as one of the seven ICT Ministers on the Council underscores Zimbabwe’s growing influence in shaping continental digital policy and reflects the country’s commitment to responsible, inclusive and development-driven adoption of emerging technologies. The Africa AI Council is mandated to provide strategic guidance across six core pillars — infrastructure, data, market development, talent, investment and governance — aimed at strengthening Africa’s digital sovereignty and accelerating socio-economic transformation.

Zimbabwe’s credentials in the digital space are further reinforced by its leadership role in agritech within the Smart Africa framework. Under President Mnangagwa’s stewardship, the country has emerged as a continental pace-setter in the use of digital technologies to enhance agricultural productivity, food security and climate resilience.

Notably, President Mnangagwa launched the Smart Africa Continental Agritech Blueprint, a flagship initiative that elevates agriculture as a priority sector for digitalisation and AI-driven innovation across Africa. The blueprint has positioned Zimbabwe as a key contributor to shaping practical digital solutions for the continent’s developmental challenges.

The establishment of the Africa AI Council followed a rigorous and merit-based selection process conducted by Smart Africa in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the ITU. More than 400 applications from candidates representing 57 nationalities were received, with the final Council reflecting broad geographical balance and expertise drawn from government, academia, industry and civil society.

Mavetera’s appointment is therefore widely viewed as a recognition of Zimbabwe’s national digital vision, policy preparedness and expanding role in driving Africa’s technological future. Her participation on the Council ensures that Zimbabwe’s priorities — particularly in agriculture, innovation and inclusive development — will be well represented as the continent advances towards an AI-powered future designed to serve its people and economies.