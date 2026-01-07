Brighton ‘Panjap’ Ushendibaba 39 Not Out

ZIFA board member responsible for infrastructure development, Brighton “Panjap” Ushendibaba celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday.

Ushendibaba, a respected football administrator, has risen to prominence in local football circles after guiding Simba Bhora to the league title in 2024 in his role as team director.

To mark the occasion, music promoter Mahwindo hosted a surprise luncheon for the businessman in the capital.

The birthday celebrant expressed his gratitude to Mahwindo for the gesture.

“I want to thank my sister Mahwindo for this big surprise. It means a lot to know that there are people who still care for me, and that is very important in life,” said Ushendibaba.

Former Warriors goalkeeper Gift Muzadzi and ex-Dynamos shot-stopper Zondai Nyaungwa were among the notable guests who attended the luncheon.