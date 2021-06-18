Miner, Workers At Loggerheads Over Body Scanning Machine

Mine workers at Golden Valley Mine in Kadoma are loggerheads with their employer over a “body scanning machine” introduced at the mine to curb gold theft.

The stand-off resulted in 162 underground workers being suspended after refusing to go through the security check point.

The workers fear long term effects of radiation with their suspicion validated by signage barring pregnant women or those suspecting pregnancy from going through the body scanning machine.

One of the workers who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation said he is reluctant to go through the scanning machine in fear of long term health complications.

“I’m still young and not yet married. after googling (researching) , l have found out that dangers of being exposed to radiation will haunt me for the rest of my life,” the employee said.

The employee is one of the clueless mine workers who protested against being forced to go through the scanning machine without knowledge of its side effects.

“The day they tried to explain to us on how it works, there was a large uproar in the hall as no-one was in agreement but they went ahead forcing us anyway,” said.

Speaking to 263Chat, the Safety and Health Officer for Golden Valley Mines, Edson Dambidzo said that the machine was purchased through the Radiation Authority of Zimbabwe and was declared safe for use.

“Non of us are experts of radiation, we all depend on what the regulatory board says. This machine was purchased, commissioned and licensed by the Radiation Authority of Zimbabwe. The machine is in the country legally and we do not wish any harm on our employees,” he said.

The Golden Valley Mine Human Resources Manager, Charles Msimanga said the company did everything an employer should do to assure safety to the workers.

“A guy from the radiation authority came and took two hour sessions addressing questions trying to demystify all safety and health issues. I’m afraid there’s not much we can do other than suspending them,” Msimanga said.

According to Dr. Lewis Nelson, professor and chair of emergency medicine, there is nothing to worry about security scanners.

“Radiation is a general term for different kinds of moving electromagnetic energy: ionizing radiation (what X-ray machines emit) and nonionizing radiation (which includes radio and magnetic waves). The key difference between ionizing and non-ionizing radiation is the level of energy they transmit. Ionizing radiation has enough energy to knock electrons away from atoms, creating free radicals; these chemically reactive particles can damage DNA and increase people’s risk of cancer,” he said.