Factionalism Rocks ZANU PF Manicaland

ZANU PF Manicaland Provincial structures are in disarray as party heavyweights angle to consolidate control of structures ahead of anticipated parliamentary and council by-elections.

The divisions forced Acting Political Commissar Patrick Chinamasa to convene an emergency meeting where he read the riot act against factionalism.

Chinamasa met party structures at an emergency meeting in Rusape where factionalism topped the agenda.

“Unity is important in the party, we need unity to develop. Recently, we were in Nyanga and we met leaders there over factionalism and the meeting ended at 1am as we tried to get things right,” said Chinamasa.

“Last week, we were in Mutare to deal with divisions and we have since identified people who are involved and if they fail to reform, we will take action against them.

“We were supposed to be in Chipinge this weekend, but there were other pressing issues. We are going to speak to individuals who are causing divisions in these three districts,” he said.

Makoni DCC chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa, speaking at the same meeting said the party was going to undertake several developmental projects to uplift lives of people.

“I am happy with the unity in the district, we are going to hold such developmental meetings in the constituency in the future. We are pushing projects which will benefit people on the ground,” he said.

Inside sources told 263Chat that central committee member Esau Mupfumi is battling to shut out emerging businessman cum politician Clide Jani from the vacant Chikanga-Dangamvura seat.

Fissures have been simmering in Manicaland province since a contentious election exercise led by former commissar Victor Matemadanda, for the re introduced DCCs, in some districts elections were suspended while others had to conduct recounts and re-runs.

Imposition of candidates in Manicaland province have always proved costly for the revolutionary party that has been consistently losing to the opposition Movement for Democratic Change in both local and parliamentary seats.