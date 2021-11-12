BAT Buoyed By Exports Growth

Tobacco processor, British American Tobacco (BAT) Zimbabwe overall volume during the nine months to September grew 32 percent from same period last year mainly attributable to an impressive export performance.

The easing of the COVID-19 lockdown measures and increased consumer demand also spurred volumes.

In its latest trading update, BAT said export volumes of Leaf and Cutrag Tobacco were up by 44 percent in the nine months to September compared to the prior year, on increased demand.

Key markets such as South Africa eased lockdown restrictions which allowed product market penetration following an earlier ban on cigarette sales as part of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Company said it recorded a volume growth of 25 percent from the sale of cigarettes compared to the same period last year, on the back of increased demand from consumers, increased investment in its brands, and improved access to the market and product availability.

Volume growth coupled with the pricing reviews done during the period, resulted in the Company recording a growth in net turnover of 38 percent in hyperinflationary terms, compared to the same period prior year, the company said.