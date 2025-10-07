Music Legends and Rising Stars Take Centre Stage at Chibuku Anniversary

By Parvel H. Makona

The Chibuku Road to Fame competition celebrated its 25th anniversary with a spectacular showcase of the country’s top music talent at Gwanzura Stadium over the weekend.

Fans were treated to electrifying performances from Winky D, Saintfloew, Killer T, Feli Nandi, and Nisha Ts.

Organised by Delta Beverages through its Chibuku brand, the competition has grown into the largest and longest-running music talent search in Zimbabwe providing a platform for aspiring artists across the country.

This year’s milestone event, themed “25 Years of Discovering Talent”, introduced a new format that consolidated provincial contests into six regional events.

This approach heightened competition ensuring only the strongest performers reached the national stage at Gwanzura Stadium in Machipisa, Highfields.

One fan from Highfield described the event as unforgettable.

“I grew up listening to Winky D winners, and now seeing him alongside big stars like Saintfloew and Nisha Ts at the 25th anniversary is a dream come true,” he said.

Local producer Tactinoe praised the platform, saying it goes beyond music.

“Chibuku Road to Fame is not just about music; it’s about giving hope to young talent,” he said.

He also called for greater female representation, applauding Feli Nandi and Nisha Ts for their inspiring performances.

Fans agreed, describing the competition as more than a music show—it has become a cultural tradition that continues to grow each year.

While emerging artists vied for a chance to break into the industry, headline acts ensured the event was a high-energy celebration of Zimbabwean music.

Chibuku Road to Fame remains committed to nurturing talent and expanding the nation’s music scene.