Mwonzora Youths Bash Disgruntled Party Member

Youths from the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T harassed and assaulted a disgruntled party member, Kudzanai Mashumba after he organized a press briefing in Harare Thursday morning to expose embezzlement of funds by the party leader.

Mashumba was attacked by a group of party youths led by Harare legislator Yvonne Musarurwa, a few seconds into his media briefing.

The MDC-T gang stormed into the press briefing venue, demanding to know the person behind him.

He was dragged, shoved and heavily slapped by the party youths.

After hauling him outside, Mashumba took to his heels despite the danger of moving cars along Jason Moyo Avenue and sought refuge at a nearby building

The visibly hurt and writhing Mashumba had to be dragged outside his refuge building by security guards out of the premises, as he incessantly begged for protection, claiming he will be killed if thrown outside.

Once outside, Mashumba sprinted and hopped into a random pick up truck that was passing by and fled from the MDC-T members, who chased the car.

Mashumba is a former security aide to Dr Thokozani Khupe, leaked and in April this year, he leaked an audio, accusing Mwonzora of betraying the now the vice president of the MDC-T.

Watch the drama unfold:

These are some of the pictures from the scuffle.