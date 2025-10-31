Nisha Ts Promises Electrifying Set at All-Female Nubian Notes Showcase

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

Zimdancehall star Nisha Ts has vowed to deliver an energetic and heartfelt performance at the inaugural Nubian Notes Concert scheduled for 8 November 2025 at the Harare International Convention Centre (HICC).

The event, organised by Gateway Stream Media in partnership with ZAR Events is billed as a celebration of women’s creativity, resilience and individuality within the music industry.

Speaking ahead of the show, Nisha Ts real name Anita Tashinga Shonhiwa said taking part in an all-female line-up was a powerful statement of unity and artistic freedom.

“It’s a reminder of the power we hold as women when we come together in a space where I can express my art freely while uplifting others,” she said.

The singer promised a performance rooted in authenticity and empowerment.

“My performance is inspired by staying true to yourself no matter what the world expects. I want the audience to feel empowered, seen and reminded that their voice matters,” she said.

Nisha Ts added that female musicians were increasingly defining their own path.

“We are no longer waiting for permission to take up space. We are telling our own stories, building our own platforms, and breaking barriers across all genres,” she said urging fans to expect “energy, emotion and authenticity.”

She also teased a surprise moment during the set:

“Come tinakidzwe — Gender iiii Fimero!”

Gateway Stream Media manager Elton Kurima said the concert underscores a commitment to empowerment and visibility for women in the arts.

“Nubian Notes is our tribute to the women redefining the creative landscape. It is not just a concert but a statement a celebration of women’s artistry and influence, strong, unapologetic and inspiring,” he said.