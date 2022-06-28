Macaria Drops Debut Gospel Album

Rising gospel musician, Monica Bera-Yeboah known as Macaria, has dropped her debut album titled The Zoe Album which features songs like This is your day, Worthy is the Lamb, Holy Spirit, I worship you, Jesus my number one.

The first-ever album by Macaria Muzik dropped on May 14th, 2022. The album came following a few singles released in 2021 and 2022 including Mighty Jesus, Keep Marching and I’ll never stop my praise.

The United States-based musician and songwriter’s albums can be found on most major music platforms such as Youtube, Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, Amazon, Boomplay, Pandora, and Apple music.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

