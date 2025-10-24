Top Female Artists Unite for Historic All-Women Concert

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe’s leading female musicians are set to make history with the country’s first-ever all-women concert scheduled for November 8 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Dubbed a “royal celebration of female voices,” the event will bring together some of the country’s most influential women in music including Gemma Griffiths, Shashl, Tamy Moyo, Feli Nandi and Nisha T.

Speaking at a press briefing in Harare, event host and radio personality Becky Kay said the concert was designed to honour women who have defined and elevated the local music scene.

“It’s a royal celebration of female voices in Zimbabwe, women who have spoken up about girl power, woman power, and everything beautiful,” said Becky Kay.

Event organisers Connie Nyakudya of Zara Events and Elton Gopo from Gateway Street said the goal was to fill the HICC with the energy, passion and sound of women.

“This is the first time ever, and we’re confident the ladies will fill up the HICC,” Nyakudya said.

“We believe in partnerships that help music reach every corner of Zimbabwe,” added Gopo.

While corporate sponsorship was initially hesitant Nyakudya said support has grown as the vision gained momentum.

“Naturally, sponsors had jitters because it’s the first time but some brands believed in the dream and we are grateful for that,” she said.

The artists promised an unforgettable night of live music, unity and empowerment.

“Expect new music and an electric performance,” said Gemma Griffiths.

Shashl said “It’s about experiencing music live not just through videos or radio.”

“We are bringing high-end production and fireworks,” said Tamy Moyo.

Feli Nandi dismissed talk of rivalry among female musicians, emphasising solidarity and sisterhood.

“We’re friends beyond the stage. The idea that women don’t get along is simply not true,” she said.

Gemma added that the concert was more than a performance it’s a statement.

“We sell tickets, and we perform incredibly. It’s time we’re seen as equals to our male counterparts,” she said.

The “Queens of the Stage” concert marks a defining moment for gender representation in Zimbabwean music a night where women will sing, celebrate, and make history together.