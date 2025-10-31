The Rise of AI and Its Impact on Zimbabwe’s Youth Mental Health Crisis

In a world increasingly shaped by technology, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a ubiquitous tool in many aspects of daily life. In Zimbabwe, as across the globe, AI’s rise has brought both promise and peril, particularly when it comes to mental health. As young Zimbabweans turn to AI-driven platforms for support, many find solace in the anonymity and instant responses these tools offer.

But experts warn that over-reliance on AI may be contributing to a growing mental health crisis, exacerbated by the country’s struggling healthcare system and lack of access to professional care.

AI and the Mental Health Crisis

Mental health is a critical issue worldwide, and Zimbabwe is no exception. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), mental health disorders in Zimbabwe have risen by 35% over the past decade. Factors such as political instability, economic hardship, and the aftermath of public health crises have left Zimbabweans increasingly vulnerable to anxiety, depression, and stress-related disorders. Yet, while demand for mental health services continues to rise, access remains a major hurdle due to a crumbling healthcare system.

For Zimbabwe’s youth, AI tools have emerged as a seemingly affordable alternative. These digital platforms offer users mental health support through chatbots, self-help guides, and mood trackers. But while AI-driven tools provide instant access to advice, they come with significant limitations, particularly when it comes to addressing the complex emotional and psychological needs of young people.

In a country where mental health professionals are scarce, these AI tools can appear to offer a lifeline. With only one psychiatrist for every 500,000 people in Zimbabwe, traditional mental health services are often inaccessible, especially in rural areas. As a result, many young Zimbabweans are turning to apps like Wysa, Woebot, and other digital therapy solutions. While these tools can help with mild stress and anxiety, experts caution that they may not be sufficient for more severe mental health issues, and they lack the empathy and expertise that a human therapist can provide.

AI’s Promise and Pitfalls

Dr Veronica Nyemba, a clinical psychologist based in Harare, highlights that while AI can offer initial support, it cannot replace the human connection essential for effective mental health care. “AI tools can help with immediate coping strategies, but they cannot address the underlying psychological issues,” she says. “Without a real person to guide them, young people may miss out on the deeper, personalised care they need.”

While AI tools are increasingly popular in Zimbabwe, experts warn that their use is not without risks. A growing body of research shows that over-reliance on AI platforms can lead to negative outcomes, including increased feelings of isolation, anxiety, and even self-harm in some cases. A recent study conducted by the University of Zimbabwe found that 36% of young Zimbabweans who used AI mental health apps reported feeling more anxious after using them, as opposed to feeling better.

This disconnect, experts argue, stems from AI’s inability to provide the emotional intelligence and human understanding that therapy offers. Mental health is deeply personal, and human therapists are trained to identify and respond to nuances in tone, body language, and emotional cues — all of which AI lacks.

CIMAS Health Group: A Human-Centred Approach to Mental Health

In a country where mental health care is often out of reach, organisations like Cimas Health Group are working to provide a more comprehensive and human-centred approach to mental health. Dr Learnmore Shoti, a medical doctor with Cimas Health Group, explains that mental health is just as vital as physical health. “Poor mental health can show up physically through chronic stress, which may lead to heart problems, a weakened immune system, digestive issues, and chronic pain,” says Dr Shoti. “The connection between the mind and body is real, and addressing mental health issues requires both medical and psychological care.”

Dr Shoti highlights that AI cannot replace the emotional and diagnostic depth offered by human therapists. “While AI tools can be helpful for some, they do not address the complexities of mental health disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and substance abuse disorders,” he adds. These disorders, Dr Shoti notes, can often be worsened by socio-economic factors and lack of access to proper care.

In Zimbabwe, where many face the daily stressors of political instability, economic hardship, and poverty, the need for mental health services has never been more urgent. “For many people, especially in rural areas, getting to a therapist is simply not an option,” Dr Shoti continues. “That’s where we believe AI can play a supplementary role — not as a replacement, but as a tool to help bridge the gap while the healthcare system is reformed.”

However, while AI-driven apps can provide some relief, they are no substitute for the comprehensive care offered by professionals at Cimas Health Group, which provides a more holistic, human-centred approach to mental health.

A Balanced Approach to Mental Health Care

While AI can serve as a helpful tool in a country like Zimbabwe, where mental health resources are limited, experts agree that it should never replace traditional care. Dr Nyemba emphasises the importance of a balanced approach: “AI can act as a first step or a supplement to professional care, but it should not be the only option for anyone experiencing serious mental health challenges.”

At Cimas Health Group, the focus is on offering both therapy and medication, where needed, to address the root causes of mental health issues. “Therapy offers coping strategies, addresses underlying issues, and helps prevent relapse, while medication can balance brain chemistry and ease severe symptoms,” explains Dr Shoti.

While AI may play a role in Zimbabwe’s mental health landscape, it is clear that human intervention remains critical. The key, Dr Nyemba concludes, is integration: AI and human care can complement each other, but both are necessary to create a well-rounded mental health care system in Zimbabwe.

The challenges Zimbabwe face in providing adequate mental health care are significant, but they are not insurmountable. Experts stress that addressing the growing mental health crisis requires both improving access to professional care and finding innovative ways to integrate technology, like AI, to extend support to those who need it most.

As Zimbabwe moves forward, the conversation must centre on a healthcare system that is equipped to handle the complexities of mental health, combining both traditional therapeutic methods and emerging digital tools. Only through such a holistic approach will Zimbabwe’s youth be able to receive the care and support they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Fact Box: Mental Health in Zimbabwe

Mental health statistics: 35% rise in mental health disorders in the last decade (WHO, 2024)

35% rise in mental health disorders in the last decade (WHO, 2024) Mental health professionals: 1 psychiatrist per 500,000 people (WHO, 2024)

1 psychiatrist per 500,000 people (WHO, 2024) AI usage among youth: 47% of Zimbabweans aged 18–35 use AI tools daily (ZimTech Report, 2023)

47% of Zimbabweans aged 18–35 use AI tools daily (ZimTech Report, 2023) Therapy costs: $30–$50 USD per session for private therapy

$30–$50 USD per session for private therapy Access to care: 64% of Zimbabweans have access to mobile internet (ZimStats, 2023)

64% of Zimbabweans have access to mobile internet (ZimStats, 2023) Cimas Health Group: Offering comprehensive mental health services, including therapy and medication, with a focus on accessible care for all Zimbabweans.