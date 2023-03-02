Mwonzora’s MDC Adamant On Recalls

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is adamant that the recent recall of councilors in some parts of the country were informed by the 2020 Supreme Court ruling which directed the party to observe its Constitution following the demise of founding President Morgan Tsvangirai.

Since the Supreme Court ruling that displaced the then MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC has recalled legislators and councilors on account of associating themselves with rival opposition movement.

In a statement following the recall of Councilors in Norton, Kadoma and Kwekwe, MDC national spokesperson Witness Dube said elected officials will be recalled if they violate the party rules and regulations.

“The MDC wishes to advise all residents in affected Wards and Constituencies as well as the nation at large that, since the pronouncement of the Supreme Court Judgment which directed the party to observe its Constitution following the death of our founding President Dr. Richard Morgan Tsvangirai (MHSRIP), Councilors, MPs and Senators have been and will be recalled for the following reasons:

“i) Consistent breach of party directives and policy stance against Corruption ii) Acting and or declaring that one is no longer a member of the MDC iii) At the recommendations of residents in the respective Ward or Constituency for failure to deliver his or her mandate,” said Dube.

He said the party is aware of individuals peddling falsehoods for political expediency and will provide shadow representatives in the affected communities.

“The party is aware of divisive elements who for political gain have taken to misinform and disinform the nation regarding recalls and sensationalizing genuine people centered decisions which are meant to preserve good governance. In the interim, the people’s party is providing shadow representatives and in some cases replacements to ensure that affected communities are not neglected.” he said.

