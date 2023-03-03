fbpx
Friday, March 3, 2023
NSSA Boss Granted ZWL$500 000 Bail

Harare Regional Magistrate Stanford Mambanje has granted NSSA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Charles Shava ZWL$500 000 bail.

Shava was arrested by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) facing charges of fraud involving ZWL$12 Million.

According to the state, Shava altered a Board resolution, which had rejected the proposed allowances for the four NSSA Doctors and caused the HR Manager to pay the allowances without approval, claiming the board had since approved the allowances.

He was ordered to report back to court on 3 May 2023 for a routine remand.

