Nurses Strike Enters Day Five

Healthcare workers entered fifth day of industrial action over poor wages with some members picketing at Parirenyatwa Hospital this morning amid another round of negotiations said to be taking place between government and nurses representatives.

Doctors have also joined the strike.

It’s been a long week of background talks between negotiators from the two sides with nothing to show for it as yet.

The situation has been even more appalling for patients seeking treatment at public healthcare institutions were nurses remain resolute to remain off-guard until their grievances are met.

Workers are demanding a wage in the region of US$ 800 in line with inflationary developments in the economy and for government to fully equip healthcare institutions.

On its part, government has repeatedly stated that it cannot sustain a wage bill in USD currency hence is negotiating for a salary increment in the local currency which is currently depreciating at a rapid pace.

Efforts to get a comment from government officials were not fruitful at the time of publishing.

A visit to Parirenyatwa Hospital by this publication this morning showed that some non-medical personnel at the institution such as grounds men and cooks had also joined the strike citing poor wages.

It is reported that they are getting ZWL$ 5 000 per month.

Anti-riot police have constantly been trying to stop striking doctors and nurses from conducting their daily routine march at the Hospital but this has not stopped them from downing their tools.

