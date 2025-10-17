Old Mutual Champions STEM Push to Drive Vision 2030 Goals

By Parvel H. Makona

Old Mutual Zimbabwe has joined hands with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to advance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, a move aimed at propelling the country toward its Vision 2030 goal of a knowledge-based innovation-driven economy.

Speaking at the partnership launch held at the Hyatt Regency in Harare, the Ministry’s Director of Secondary Education, Innocent Chishumba said STEM subjects were central to national development under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“In NDS1, we are expected to create a knowledge-driven economy anchored on innovation and industrialisation. For that to happen, we must have a strong foundation in STEM education capable of driving the industrial and innovation agenda,” said Chishumba.

Through the collaboration, Old Mutual and the Ministry will support initiatives such as constructing science laboratories, equipping schools with essential learning materials and sponsoring STEM competitions to inspire interest in science and technology.

Old Mutual representatives urged all stakeholders including government, educators, parents and learners to continue working together to strengthen STEM education.

“We are proud to be part of shaping the future of our youth through platforms like this. Mathematics is foundational for many careers, and we aim to keep inspiring excellence,” said an Old Mutual spokesperson.

The event also saw the hosting of the annual Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad organised in partnership with the University of Zimbabwe’s Mathematics Department.

The competition brought together some of the nation’s brightest young mathematical minds to showcase their problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

University officials commended the initiative for nurturing mathematical talent and preparing students for international contests and higher education challenges.

A headmaster at the event called for greater recognition of teachers’ efforts in producing top-performing learners.

“There should be a token of appreciation for teachers’ commitment in helping learners reach their full potential,” he said.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing future innovators and building a skills-driven economy aligned with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.