ZIFA Moves to Restore Trust After Sheasham FC League Withdrawal



The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has established a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the withdrawal of Sheasham FC from the Central Region Division One League following growing complaints over alleged biased officiating and administrative irregularities.

The decision was made during a ZIFA Executive Committee meeting held on 9 October 2025 acting on recommendations from the association’s Legal and Player Status Committee.

In a statement, ZIFA said the inquiry aims to establish facts, assess procedural compliance and recommend measures to enhance fairness, integrity, and transparency within league operations.

The four-member commission is chaired by legal and governance expert Ringisai Mapondera, and includes Jabulani Mpofu, Athletic Director at Lupane State University; Ms Morelet Mathema, Vice President (Technical & Development) of the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association and Andrew Pamire a former referee.

According to ZIFA, the panel will probe the circumstances surrounding Sheasham FC’s decision to withdraw, determine whether the club exhausted internal remedies under ZIFA statutes, and review the conduct of league officials.

The commission is expected to submit its report within seven working days.

ZIFA said the inquiry is not punitive, but part of wider efforts to reform football governance in Zimbabwe.

“This is a corrective and reformative measure aimed at restoring trust, integrity, and accountability in football administration,” the association said.

The football body also urged full cooperation from clubs, administrators, and other stakeholders to ensure a transparent and credible process.

Sheasham FC’s sudden exit from the league has stirred debate across football circles, with many questioning the integrity of match officiating and league management.

The findings of the inquiry are expected to inform upcoming reforms in ZIFA’s league structures and disciplinary frameworks.