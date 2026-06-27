Old Mutual Funeral Services Expands into Midlands

Old Mutual Funeral Services has expanded its footprint in Zimbabwe with the opening of a new funeral parlour in Gweru, a move the company says will improve access to funeral support services for families across the Midlands Province.

The new branch becomes the company’s eighth location nationwide, joining existing operations in Harare, Chiredzi, Mutare, Masvingo, Karoi and two branches in Bulawayo.

The expansion is part of Old Mutual Funeral Services’ strategy to strengthen its national presence by bringing funeral and bereavement services closer to communities.

Speaking at the launch, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Managing Director Rutendo Magorimbo said Gweru’s central location made it a strategic choice for the company’s continued growth.

“Gweru is an important centre for both business and community life in Zimbabwe. Establishing a presence here strengthens our ability to serve families across the Midlands while delivering the quality, dignity and professionalism that customers expect from the Old Mutual brand,” she said.

Situated at the heart of Zimbabwe’s major transport and commercial corridors, Gweru serves both urban and rural communities, positioning the new facility to support clients from across the Midlands and neighbouring provinces.

Old Mutual Funeral Services was established to complement the company’s Flexi Funeral Plan by providing practical funeral assistance alongside financial protection. The business offers funeral administration, logistical support and burial-related services designed to ease the burden on bereaved families.

The Gweru branch will provide services including the collection and transportation of the deceased, funeral parlour facilities, repatriation, water bowsers, family courtesy vehicles and nationwide bus transport.

Customers will also have access to a range of funeral packages Lite, Classic, Premium and Supreme with optional benefits such as grocery assistance, income stabilisation, tombstone cover, memorial service cover and transport services.

Old Mutual said the investment is expected to contribute to the local economy through job creation and partnerships with local suppliers, while improving access to professional funeral services in the Midlands.

The opening of the Gweru branch forms part of the company’s long-term plan to expand its integrated funeral services network and ensure more Zimbabwean families can access comprehensive bereavement support within their communities.