NetOne Golf Tournament Drives Hope for Children with Cancer

Leading mobile network operator NetOne has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting healthcare and vulnerable communities after partnering with childhood cancer organisation KIDZCAN for an inaugural charity golf tournament aimed at raising awareness and support for children battling cancer.

The tournament, held at Bulawayo Country Club brought together golfers, corporate partners and supporters in a fundraising initiative that organisers said was about more than sport.

Speaking at the close of the event, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said the tournament demonstrated how businesses and communities could unite to make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

“Today’s tournament was never solely about the game. It was about giving hope to children battling cancer. It was about standing with families facing one of life’s most difficult challenges and demonstrating the power of compassion and collective action,” said Mushanawani.

He said every participant had contributed towards a shared mission of improving the lives of children and families supported by KIDZCAN, an organisation that provides advocacy, treatment support and care for children diagnosed with cancer.

Mushanawani praised the resilience of young cancer patients, describing them as an inspiration.

“Cancer is a difficult journey for anyone, but for a child, it can be especially challenging. Yet despite the obstacles they face, these young heroes continue to inspire us through their courage, resilience and determination,” he said.

He commended KIDZCAN for its continued efforts to support affected families across Zimbabwe saying its work was transforming lives and bringing hope to communities.

The NetOne chief executive said the telecommunications company viewed connectivity as extending beyond communication services.

“As NetOne, we believe that connectivity goes beyond technology. While we connect people through communication, we also believe in connecting communities to opportunities, connecting partnerships to purpose and connecting people to hope,” Mushanawani said.

He said the event reflected the importance of collaboration between the private sector, civil society and communities in addressing social challenges and supporting national development goals.

Mushanawani added that NetOne remained committed to investing in initiatives that promote healthcare, education, community development and empowerment as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

He also likened the qualities required in golf patience, discipline, focus and perseverance to the determination shown by children undergoing cancer treatment.

“The true success of this tournament lies in the lives that will be touched, the awareness that has been created and the hope that has been strengthened,” he said.

He thanked KIDZCAN, sponsors, golfers, organisers and partners for supporting the initiative and congratulated participants for their sportsmanship.

The inaugural tournament forms part of growing efforts by corporate organisations to partner with charities in raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer, a disease that continues to place a heavy emotional and financial burden on affected families in Zimbabwe.