Old Mutual Zim Marks 10 Years of Transforming Young Lives Through Tag Rugby Partnership

Old Mutual Zimbabwe is proud to celebrate a decade-long partnership with Tag Rugby Trust Zimbabwe, a collaboration that has significantly expanded access to tag rugby across the country and strengthened youth development through sport, reaching communities as far as Victoria Falls, Hwange, and Plumtree.

Over the past ten years, the programme has grown remarkably to now reach approximately 18 000 children annually across all provinces.

It provides young people from both rural and urban communities with access to structured, safe, and inclusive sporting opportunities.

As part of its sustainability model, approximately 3 000 teachers and sports coaches from participating schools have been trained to independently lead and develop the sport within their schools and communities.

This approach has strengthened local ownership and ensured the long-term continuity of the programme beyond initial implementation.

The initiative has also created a clear pathway for talented players to progress into school and club rugby, further strengthening long-term talent development and progression within the sport.

Speaking on the milestone, Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive, Lillian Mbayiwa, said: “At Old Mutual Zimbabwe, we are committed to empowering young people with opportunities that shape their confidence, discipline, and resilience. We believe that by investing in our youth today, we are actively changing tomorrow.”

Tag Rugby Trust Zimbabwe Founding Director, Tinashe Shamu, highlighted the programme’s evolution and impact.

“We have seen strong growth over the years. When we started the programme, we were working with just five schools in Marondera, and today the initiative has expanded to over 40 schools nationwide, including 24 rural schools and 16 urban schools, ensuring broad and equitable reach. As teams visited schools and engaged with learners, it became clear that there was a need to include mixed-ability classes within the programme. This led to the expansion of the initiative to include ZIMCARE schools through the I Am Able Through Rugby programme, which operates under Tag Rugby Trust.”

He added, “we also observed that many girls were dropping out of the sport as they progressed into secondary school. This prompted the introduction of the Female Inspiration Through Rugby (FITR) programme, which focuses on mentoring, life skills, and building self-confidence through sport, with the aim of positively influencing their lives and supporting them to make better life decisions.”

The partnership continues to stand as a powerful example of how sustained investment in grassroots sport can drive inclusion, build life skills, and create lasting impact for young people across Zimbabwe.