State Seeks Court Order to Compel Walter Magaya to Enter Plea

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The State has applied to the Harare Regional Magistrates’ Court seeking an order to compel prominent cleric Walter Magaya to enter a plea in a criminal case he is facing.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said it had filed a formal application requesting the court to direct the accused to plead to the charge before it.

The application was made in terms of provisions of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act specifically Section 168 as read together with Section 182.

According to the prosecution authority, the case has yet to proceed to trial after the accused submitted a series of applications before the court.

Prosecutors argue that the filings have delayed the start of proceedings and prevented the matter from moving forward.

“The prosecution contends that these applications are frivolous and vexatious and have resulted in unnecessary delays that frustrate the progress of the matter,” the authority said.

The State also warned that prolonged delays in criminal trials can negatively affect victims, witnesses and the wider justice system.

Prosecutors stressed that court processes should proceed within a reasonable time to ensure fairness and maintain public confidence in the justice system.

“Victims of crime have a legitimate expectation that criminal trials should proceed within a reasonable time,” the authority said.

As a result, the State is asking the court to grant an order compelling Magaya to enter a plea so that the case can proceed without further delay.