Police Ban CCC Chitungwiza Rally

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has barred the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from holding its Chitungwiza rally scheduled for Thursday to drum support for ward 7 by-elections candidate Lovemore Maiko.

According to a police letter to Maiko, the rally could not be cleared as the venue had already been booked for another event.

“The notification to hold a by election rally at Zengeza 5 Grounds on 05 May 2022 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours has not been approved.

“The venue scheduled for your event is fully booked for another event on the same date and time.

“Therefore your event was not sanctioned,” the police said.

Meanwhile, CCC said they are challenging the police ban to court.

“Police have banned a rally set for Chitungwiza today. This is being challenged in court. Cllr Maiko is standing in Saturday’s by-election. Zanu PF continues to violently disrupt our campaign activities,” said CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

ZEC is conducting by elections in eight local authorities on Saturday 7 May 2022.

The local authorities are Chitungwiza ward 7, Kariba wards 3, 4 and 8 as well as Mutare 14 and 15 among others.