24 Hour Ultimatum For Govt, Zupco To Fix Transport Crisis

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe has given the Government and public transport operator ZUPCO a 24 hour ultimatum to provide adequate transport for public commuters to ease the current transport challenges.

Confirming the latest developments through Twitter, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) representing PAZ said they had written a letter to the local Government ministry and Zupco.

“On behalf of @passengersasso1, we have given @zupcobus and @ministry_local 24 hours to provide an adequate fleet of buses and commuter omnibuses for public transportation and ease the challenges that passengers and commuters are currently facing.

“In the letter written by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of ZLHR, we told @zupcobus and @ministry_local that failure to comply with the request will leave us with no option but to institute legal proceedings to compel them to do so as this failure to provide and supply adequate buses and commuter omnibuses amounts to a violation of commuters and passengers’ right to freedom of movement as provided in Section 66(2) of the Constitution. We also stated that @zupcobus’ failure to provide public transportation service despite being given a monopoly amounts to inefficient and unreasonable administrative conduct which is a breach of commuters’ right to administrative justice guaranteed under Section 68(1) of the Constitution,” said ZLHR

Commuters were left stranded following reports that transport operators who were contracted by Zupco had withdrawn citing non payment of services.

Meanwhile, the Government said Zupco is engaging with the contractors in resolving arrears and other outstanding issues.

“Cabinet wishes to clarify that Government has not banned the operations of private contractors in the public transportation sector. While noting the apparent withdrawal of services by some operations, Cabinet wishes to state that no effort is being spared in ensuring that the inconvenience to the travelling public is minimised.

“Government would like to assure the nation that ZUPCO is engaging with contractors with a view to ensuring that all arrears are settled and resolving any outstanding matters. In addition, more ZUPCO buses that were undergoing licencing have since been cleared and are now plying various routes. ZUPCO buses that are travelling on intercity routes are now required to undertake local trips upon return,” said Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post cabinet press briefing yesterday.