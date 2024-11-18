fbpx
Monday, November 18, 2024
News
0 Comments

Police Issues Clarification as Innocent Man Faces Social Media Attacks in Case Mix-Up

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has moved swiftly to address a case of mistaken identity in which a local man has been a victim of social media attacks stemming from a high-profile robbery investigation.

In a statement, the ZRP clarified confusion surrounding the arrest of 42-year-old Spencer Mapfumo, a suspect linked to multiple robbery cases in Harare.

The police revealed that another individual with the same name has been unfairly targeted on social media as the alleged criminal.

“Reference is made to the ZRP’s press statements released on 04/11/2024 and 15/11/24 on the arrest of Spencer Mapfumo (42) and others in connection with cases of robbery in and around Harare. The Police has noted that the arrest of Spencer Mapfumo has led to a disturbing case of mistaken identity, with an innocent person bearing the same name facing attacks on social media,” read the statement

The ZRP expressed concern over the harm caused by online misinformation and called for social media users to exercise caution.

“We aim to set the record straight and clarify that Spencer Mapfumo who was arrested for robbery is not the same individual who is being unfairly targeted online. To avoid further confusion and harm we urge social media users to verify information before sharing,” said the ZRP.

ALSO ON 263Chat:  Masvingo Province Turned Into Warzone: MDC Alliance

The ZRP attached photographs of both the arrested suspect and the individual being harassed online.

The move is intended to prevent additional damage to the innocent man’s reputation and to ensure that accurate information prevails.

