Police Turn Against Assaulted Lawyer

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has turned against Harare lawyer Kudzayi Kadzere who was allegedly assaulted by law enforcement officers while attending to arrested Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists in Budiriro last week.

In a statement, ZRP national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi accused Kadzere of twisting facts against the police.

Kadzere a member of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) was reportedly assaulted by riot police officers while attending to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) organising secretary Amos Chibaya and some 24 party activists who had earlier been arrested for holding an unsanctioned meeting at legislator Costa Machingauta’s home.

The lawyer suffered a fractured hand after the assault.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to set the record straight and clarify the exact position with regards to allegations of assault on lawyer, Kudzayi Kadzere by police officers. It is a fact that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s Costa Machingauta convened an unsanctioned gathering at house number 9293 Mvumba Crescent, Budiriro 5A, Harare. Suddenly Kudzayi Kadzere appeared on the scene in a private vehicle and clashed with the Police Reaction Group members who were taking the suspects to Budiriro Police Station. Kudzayi Kadzere was then arrested for contravening section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. He was then put in the police truck.

“In a bid to resist arrest, Kudzayi Kadzere jumped off the police truck. He sustained an injury on the right hand. Police officers rearrested Kudzayi Kadzere and took him to Budiriro Police Station. On arrival at the police station Kudzayi Kadzere openly declined to lodge a report against police officers. He insisted that he was not assaulted by the police officers during the misunderstanding. Kadzere was then released to seek medical attention,” said Nyathi.

He added “On the 15th January 2023, Kudzayi Kadzere came back to Budiriro Police Station and had his warned and cautioned statement recorded. On 17th January 2023, Kudzayi Kadzere changed his mind. He made a report of assault and theft at Budiriro Police Station. This is despite the fact that he had initially declined to make a police report on the 14″ January 2023. The case is now under investigations.

“It is clear that the information given to CCC members and later posted on social media platforms is tailor made to suit a certain agenda whilst ignoring the real facts on the ground. Kudzayi Kadzere knows the truth on what actually transpired between him and the police officers.The Zimbabwe Republic Police has engaged Kudzayi Kadzere from 14th January 2023 up to the time he decided to change his mind. The public should take note that, what Kudzayi Kadzere said to the police and the information which he is allegedly giving to the media, his peers and CCC leadership are not consistent.”