Global Intercessors, Higherlife Foundation Embark On 90-day Prayer For Elections…

Global Intercessors in collaboration with Higherlife Foundation have begun a 90-day prayer campaign for the continent dubbed The Lift-Up Africa Campaign.

The Lift-Up Africa Campaign, which since 2021 has been localised to Zimbabwe, has been expanded in scope to include all 54 African countries. Prayer leaders from different denominations and countries will lead the two 30-minute daily prayer sessions, at 6:30 AM and 8:30 PM.

The morning prayer sessions will focus on elections in Zimbabwe. The evening leg will touch on an array of issues, including the continent`s economy, the youth, trade, and industry, among other areas in need of intercession raised by participants.

Bishop Never Muparutsa of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe led the first morning prayer, and Mrs Tsitsi Masiyiwa will preside over the opening evening intercession.

The campaign is running through the Global Intercessors Facebook Page and via Zoom from Monday, 23 January, to Saturday, 22 April. In between sessions, there is a 24-hour prayer platform, where those in need of prayers can log in anytime to fellowship with fellow intercessors.

Explaining the idea behind the Lift-Up Africa Campaign, Higherlife Foundation Co-Chair Mrs Tsitsi Masiyiwa said;

“Africa is on the brink of greatness with economic growth, a booming population, increased peace, and cutting-edge technology on the rise, but to truly reach our potential, we need to come together in prayer and lift up the continent to the heavens. James 5 vs. 16 tells us that the prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective. Now imagine the impact of thousands of people United in purpose and faith, lifting up Africa during these 90 days of prayer. We will be praying for every region of Africa, North, East, West, Central, and Southern. We will be lifting up our aspirations for economic development, the youth, and the upcoming elections in Zimbabwe and across the continent.

“Our theme scripture for this campaign is taken from Jeremiah 29 vs. 10-14, which reminds us that God has a plan for us, a hope, and a future that we should pray for peace and prosperity. As Jesus says in Matthew 18 vs 20, For where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am with them. So, let us come together in his name, in faith and with the guidance of our theme scripture, and watch as our prayers bring about powerful change in Africa.”

