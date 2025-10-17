POSB Scoops Triple Global Honour for Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Banking

The People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) has won three international accolades at the inaugural World Savings and Retail Banking Institute (WSBI) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Awards in Washington D.C. cementing its reputation as one of Zimbabwe’s most innovative and socially conscious financial institutions.

The bank received awards in three key categories namely Customer Education, Digital Transformation and Technological Innovation and Inclusive Banking & Social Impact recognising its leadership in building an accessible and sustainable financial ecosystem.

The WSBI, a global association representing nearly 100 members across 80 countries and over 6,700 savings and retail banks partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Mastercard Foundation to honour institutions advancing inclusive growth through sustainable banking.

POSB Chief Executive Officer Garainashe Changunda said the recognition reflected the bank’s mission to drive meaningful change through technology and community empowerment.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised by WSBI for our continued efforts to make banking more inclusive, accessible and sustainable. These awards reflect the tangible results of our transformation strategy. We are building a digital ecosystem that deepens financial empowerment and strengthens our social mandate — ensuring that innovation translates into impact,” Changunda said.

POSB has long championed financial inclusion in Zimbabwe through community savings schemes, microfinance programmes and outreach initiatives targeting underserved populations.

Its efforts have enabled thousands of citizens especially in rural areas to access formal banking and credit facilities.

As part of its ongoing transformation, the bank has embraced technology to streamline operations and improve the customer experience.

Its digital platforms are designed to provide secure, efficient and user-friendly services, redefining the way Zimbabweans interact with their bank.

The bank’s financial education initiatives including school-based savings programmes, scholarships and adult literacy campaigns have become a cornerstone of its sustainability agenda helping build a financially informed and resilient generation.

The WSBI Awards also spotlight POSB’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — particularly Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities

As it continues evolving from a traditional savings institution into a digitally empowered people’s bank, POSB’s triple win marks a significant milestone in its journey toward shaping a more inclusive financial future for Zimbabwe and beyond.