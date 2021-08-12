Private Sector To Acquire COVID-19 Vaccines From Govt

The government has given a green light to private companies, hotels and other institutions to access vaccines upon a requisite payment fees to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

This means instead of procuring vaccines through the health ministry, the private institutions can now access the vaccines within the country.

Addressing the media during the post cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the private institutions should seek authority from the Ministry for qualified persons to conduct the vaccination of their staff.

“Cabinet further wishes to inform the nation that private companies, hotels and other institutions can access vaccines upon payment of the requisite fees to the Ministry of Health and Child Care. This is on the proviso that they seek authority from the Ministry for qualified persons to conduct the vaccination of their staff and or patrons.

Mutsvangwa said special care should also be taken to ensure that standard equipment is used for vaccination.

Earlier this year, the government unveiled guidelines for procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines by the Private Sector in Zimbabwe.

The private sector which plays a complementary role to Government programmes has of late shown interest to chip in towards the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.