Prophet in Court Over $250k Gunhill Safe Heist

By Judith Nyuke

A self-proclaimed prophet at an apostolic shrine in Eastview, Harare, has been dragged to the courts after he and two other men reportedly stole US$250 000 from a Chinese national’s company in the leafy suburb of Gunhill.

Learnmore Mirison (25) and Thomas Kanhu (31) appeared before Harare magistrate Jesse Kufa charged with unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances.

​The matter was remanded to 15 April for a bail application.

​The complainant is Zhang Yung, the director of Fortitude Construction Company.

The State alleges that on 7 April 2026 at approximately 13:00 hours, Yung locked US$250 000 in a safe within a secured “safe room” at his premises.

​During the night of 7 April, the two accused persons allegedly hatched a plan to steal the money alongside Obert Mirison who is still at large. Obert was employed by Yung as a private night security guard.

​The court heard that, pursuant to their plan the pair hired a vehicle to the scene where they met Obert.

They obtained the keys to the safe room from another room, unlocked the door and wrapped the safe in a blanket. After taking the safe outside, they relocked the door and fled with the keys.

​The suspects reportedly carried the safe to Churchill Road where they hired a second vehicle driven by Tatenda Kambarami to Eastview.

From there, they moved to a location in Mabvuku near Khaya Cement.

They eventually took the safe to Eastview Mountain where they broke it open and shared the cash.

Obert Mirison reportedly took the largest share before the group went their separate ways.

​The following morning, Yung noticed Obert was missing from his post but did not initially suspect foul play. However, at 13:00 hours, he discovered the keys to the safe room were missing from his table drawer.

He reportedly forced the door open with a metal object and discovered the safe was gone prompting him to file a report at ZRP Fife Avenue.

​On 10 April 2026, detectives from CID Suspects Harare tracked Learnmore Mirison to a shrine while searching for his brother, Obert.

Investigations revealed Learnmore’s involvement in the crime.

He subsequently led detectives to his house, where US$31 800 was recovered hidden in a small bag. He also led police to Eastview Mountain to recover the discarded safe and blanket.

​On 11 April, further leads led to the arrest of Kanhu in Eastview. Upon being searched, Kanhu was found with US$25 700 in cash and an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

It is the State’s case that detectives also seized an unregistered white Honda Shuttle valued at US$11 500 which was allegedly purchased using the proceeds of the crime.

​Of the US$250 000 stolen, a total of US$70 600 has been recovered so far.