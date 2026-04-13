Bulawayo Woman in Court Over Twin Meth Smuggling Plots

By Judith Nyuke

A 26-year-old Bulawayo woman appeared at the Harare Magistrate’s Court following a botched smuggling attempt of over 2 kilograms of Crystal Meth from Zimbabwe to Southeast Asia.



Michelle Mupati appeared before Magistrate Jesse Kufa charged with dealing in dangerous drugs. The matter was remanded to 14 April for a bail application.

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The State alleges that on 16 February 2026, Mupati reportedly planned to smuggle narcotics to Southeast Asia. In pursuit of her plan, she acquired a contraband of Crystal Methamphetamine from a source unknown to the prosecution.

​After obtaining the drugs, she reportedly undid the seams of a leather document folder concealed two packets of the drugs inside and resealed the edges with glue.

Mupati then wrapped the folder in black tape and reportedly dispatched the parcel to Southeast Asia via FedEx Bulawayo.

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It is further alleged that on 23 March 2026, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics unit in Harare received a tip-off and intercepted the parcel.

Further investigations led to Mupati’s arrest in Bulawayo on 10 April.

The folder was opened in her presence revealing drugs that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The seized narcotics weighed 1 112 grams, with an estimated street value of US$11 120.

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The court further heard that on 21 March 2026, Mupati allegedly conspired with Locadia Zhou, 20 to smuggle more drugs. The pair reportedly purchased four hippopotamus sculptures at City Hall, Bulawayo and hollowed out the bases.

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They then filled the holes of the four sculptures with Crystal Methamphetamine drug and neatly covered the hole with the same stone used to make the sculpture using some glue.

After wrapping the sculptures in newspaper, they sent the package to Southeast Asia via FedEx.

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Detectives reportedly intercepted this second shipment on 23 March. Upon opening the sculptures in the presence of the accused, police recovered another 1 112 grams of methamphetamine also valued at approximately US$11 120.