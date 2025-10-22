Rainbow Towers Unveils $26m Makeover as RTG Targets Global Standards

By Parvel H. Makona

Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) on Wednesday unveiled the newly refurbished Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre in Harare a showcase of its ambitious US$26 million modernisation drive aimed at transforming the hospitality giant’s properties over the past five years.

In 2024 alone, RTG poured US$5.2 million into upgrading its flagship property converting 24 standard rooms into six luxury diplomatic suites.

These suites have already hosted 10 Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state during last year’s regional summit in the capital.

Speaking to 263Chat, RTG Corporate Affairs and Quality Manager, Pride Kumbula said the upgrades have boosted occupancy rates and reaffirmed Rainbow Towers’ status as a world-class hospitality destination.

“In 2024, we invested US$5.2 million in product refurbishment which saw the conversion of 24 standard rooms into six diplomatic suites designed for business executives and high-profile guests,” said Kumbula.

The renovation also introduced enhanced security systems, including lift key-card access restricted to guests’ floors a feature Kumbula said is critical for safety and positions the hotel to compete with international brands.

With the facelift complete, Rainbow Towers is now poised to attract more high-profile events and international conferences.

RTG officials said similar upgrades are planned for other properties, including the Ambassador Hotel.

“We hosted 10 presidents during the SADC summit who stayed in these suites. Today’s showcase is about demonstrating the quality of our refurbishment work. We are already seeing a significant increase in occupancy post-refurbishment, and we intend to roll out similar improvements to other hotels within the group,” Kumbula added.