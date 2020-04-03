Relief for Mutare remand prisoners

MUTARE-Prisoners at Mutare Remand Prison yesterday got a major boost from leader of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Sect, Madzibaba Andby Makururu who donated Personal Protective Equipment.

The gesture by Mukururu, who donated gloves, sanitisers and soap aimed to boost the capacity of the remand prison to mitigate a possible Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Manicaland spokesperson Liberty Mhlanga confirmed the new development to 263Chat.

“Madzibaba Andby Makururu through his Ruveneko Rwenyenyedzi Trust donated 1000 gloves , some sanitizers and soap at Mutare Remand Prison as assistance to prevent a possible Covid-19 outbreak,” he said

“The assistance will go a long way in the fight against coronavirus and we are on high alert against the virus,” he added.

At the event Makururu urged churches to also play a leading role in facilitating forgiveness and re-intergration of inmates into the society after their release from prison.

Makururu said his church has a good relationship ZPCS before promising to continue to help prisoners.

“Over the years, we have maintained a good relationship ZPCS, this is not our first donation as in the past we have also donated and we will continue to help the prisoners in every way possible,” he said

“We are urging our prisoners to always take precautionary measures because not everyone is spared from this virus and as a church we are always praying for our God to save us from the virus,” he said.