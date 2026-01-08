ZIMSEC to Release 2025 A-Level Results as Government Hails Third Leak-Free Year

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) will officially release the 2025 Advanced Level examination results on Friday at 12 noon, the government has announced.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo said the release marked a significant milestone as it would be the third consecutive year in which national examinations were conducted and concluded without any leakages.

In a statement, Minister Moyo described the achievement as a major boost to the credibility of Zimbabwe’s examination system saying it reflected the ministry’s sustained efforts to safeguard the integrity of public assessments.

“This is a remarkable achievement that underscores the ministry’s unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity and credibility of our examination systems,” he said.

The minister attributed the success to a series of deliberate reforms including tighter security measures, enhanced monitoring mechanisms and strengthened operational controls across the examination process.

He said the reforms were in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 which places quality education at the centre of the country’s national development strategy.

“Quality education is at the heart of our national development agenda,” Moyo said adding that credible examinations were essential to ensuring fairness and public confidence in the education system.

The minister paid tribute to ZIMSEC, teachers and other stakeholders for their role in delivering what he described as a transparent, fair and efficient examination process.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to ZIMSEC, our committed educators and all stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to ensure this outcome,” he said.

Moyo also called for continued collective effort to strengthen the education sector urging stakeholders to build a system that is inclusive, accountable and responsive to national aspirations.

“Together, we will continue to build a Zimbabwe where every learner is empowered to thrive,” he said.