Road Accident Claims Three Lives Near Norton

A tragic road accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway has left three people dead and one seriously injured, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed.

The crash occurred on Tuesday night around 10 PM, at the 61-kilometre peg just outside Norton.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), a BMW 523D rammed into the rear of a Toyota Sienta that was carrying three passengers.

Both vehicles were heading toward Harare at the time of the incident.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi explained the chain of events that led to the deadly collision.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 61 kilometre peg along Harare – Bulawayo Road on 15/07/25 at around 2200 hours in which three people were killed while one person was injured. A BMW 523D vehicle with no passengers on board rammed onto the back of a Toyota Sienta vehicle with three passengers on board,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

The impact forced the Toyota Sienta to veer into the oncoming lane where it collided head-on with a heavy-duty Shacman truck.

“The two vehicles were travelling in the same direction towards Harare. Subsequently, the Toyota Sienta vehicle veered to the right onto the oncoming lane resulting in a head on collision with a Shacman truck,” he added.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

The sole survivor was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare.