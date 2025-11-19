Rydale Ridge SDA Church Extends Lifeline to Families with Disabilities

By Tendai Makaripe

Rydale Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church recently donated assistive devices and medical supplies to people with disabilities in its community, offering what organisers described as “practical hope” to families living with chronic illness and mobility challenges.

The program, held recently at Rydale Ridge SDA Church in Harare, was organised by the church’s Possibility Ministries department, which focuses on the needs of persons with disabilities in both the church and the surrounding community.

Donations included walkers, walking sticks, wheelchairs and other mobility aids, along with monthly supplies of medication for several people living with diabetes, hypertension, arthritis and other chronic conditions.

Church members first joined the visitors for worship, receiving what organisers called “spiritual food,” before sharing lunch.

After the meal, beneficiaries were presented with their devices and medicine in an atmosphere described as emotional and deeply appreciative.

“We are very grateful to the church members and leaders who made these donations possible,” one of the organisers, Diana Shonhiwa, said.

“We also want to encourage the church to continue helping people with disabilities so that this support becomes a continuous ministry, not a once-off event.”

Sekani Moyo, who received a wheelchair for her 12-year-old son, Akanaka Moyo, was visibly emotional, noting that her child had developed mobility and speech challenges after an initially normal childhood.

“My son did not have any challenges when he was growing up, but now he cannot walk or talk,” she said.

“I am so grateful for this wheelchair because it has made life easier. Before, it was challenging to move him around, but now I can easily move around with him around. May this church be blessed.”

One of the church elders, Brian Chiduku said the event highlighted the role of faith communities in complementing formal health and social services, especially for families who struggle to afford assistive devices and regular medication.

“I hope the programme will strengthen relationships between the church and the wider community, and raise awareness of the daily realities faced by people with disabilities,” he said.

The SDA Church has a long history of using health outreach to reach people who struggle to access care.

Globally, the church runs a network of more than 700 hospitals, clinics and dispensaries, and promotes a “comprehensive health ministry” model that combines free or low-cost medical services with health education and spiritual support, especially for low-income communities.