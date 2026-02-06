Blessed “Bombshell” Geza Dies in South Africa

By Shalom Shawurwa

Outspoken war Veteran and former Zanu PF Blessed Runesu Geza, popularly known as “Bombshell” has died at a cardiac hospital in South Africa, his family has announced.

In a statement, the Geza family confirmed that he passed away earlier this morning, describing him as “our hero” who dedicated his life to fighting for justice and the aspirations of Zimbabweans.

“Mr Geza touched many lives with his fight for justice to ensure that all Zimbabweans realise their aspirations,” the family said.

Geza rose to prominence through his criticism of ZANU PF and government last year.

His nickname “Bombshell” reflected his confrontational style and the shockwaves his statements often sent across the country’s political landscape.



Supporters viewed Geza as a fearless voice for the marginalised, while critics described him as controversial and divisive.

The family warned against fundraising scams.

In their statement, the Geza family cautioned the public against individuals attempting to raise money in his name.

“We are aware some people would want to cash in on his death, and we encourage Zimbabweans to ignore any call for GoFundMe towards his funeral,” the family said.

They added that official funeral arrangements were still being finalised and would be communicated through a designated family spokesperson.



The family thanked Zimbabweans for their messages of support and said details regarding burial and memorial services would be shared in due course.