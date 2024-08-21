SADC leaders urged to tackle inequality, illicit flows, food security in the region

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state have been urged to address a host of challenges hindering regional economic growth, social justice, and development.

Speaking at the weekend during the SADC People’s Summit, Southern African Peoples’ Solidarity Network (SAPSN) secretary general, Janet Zhou emphasized the need for urgent action to alleviate poverty and inequality in the region.

“We recognize the urgent need to address the following issues, which act as barriers to economic growth, justice, and regional development such as increased economic inequalities and poverty in the SADC region.

“We urge the SADC Heads of State and Government to prioritize and significantly invest in social services, aligning with agreed regional and international Protocols and Conventions.

“We also urge SADC leaders to uphold findings of the AU High-Level Panel (AU HLP) Report on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs), which recommended the establishment of public beneficial ownership registers among member states,” said Zhou.

Zhou appealed to the SADC leaders to establish a regional gender-sensitive urban design manual for the informal economy which she insisted would

guide in planning for inclusive markets, particularly for people with disabilities, youth and women traders within the SADC region.

“We urge the SADC Heads of State and Government to institute mechanisms to extend Social Protection for workers in the Informal Economy.

“Create One-Stop Border Posts (OSBP) across the region to streamline and expedite the free movement of goods and people and fully implement the simplified tariff regimes (STRs).

“ We urge the SADC Heads of State and Government to adopt a Beneficial Ownership Transparency Standard for the Region to guide member states in strengthening and establishing beneficial ownership legislation and registers,” said Zhou.

Zhou appealed to SADC Heads of State to develop a progressive framework to shape the future of critical minerals, including a focus on increasing beneficiation and value addition of these vital resources.

She also emphasized the need to extend social protection to workers in the informal economy.

"We urge the SADC Heads of State to develop a progressive framework to shape the future of critical minerals, including a focus on increasing beneficiation and value addition of these vital resources.

“We also call upon SADC leaders to protect local food producers from agricultural liberalization policies which potentially open local food markets to unjust competition from heavily subsidized European farmers.

“We appeal to SADC Heads of State to accelerate the implementation of the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap (2015 – 2063) as a means to increase intra-SADC trade (currently at 17% of total SADC trade),” said Zhou,” said Zhou.

Zhou also urged SADC leaders to accelerate the implementation of the SADC Industrialization Strategy to boost intra-regional trade.

By addressing these issues, SAPSN believes SADC leaders can create a more equitable and prosperous region for all its citizens.

